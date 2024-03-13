Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display until April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13-FRIDAY, MARCH 15

• The Maria Stein Legion Auxiliary Post 571 will be holding their annual Garage Sale. The sale will begin on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 a.m. and continue to 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, March 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Friday will also feature a “Buck a Bag Day” and half price on large items.

FRIDAY, MARCH 15

• Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County will hold its annual free Spring Dance/St. Patty Celebration at 7 p.m. The dance is open to anyone 50 years and older. Wear something green or dress like a leprechaun and be added to a special door prize drawing.

SATURDAY, MARCH 16

• Stokes 305 Masonic Lodge, 213 W Main St. (state Route 47E), Port Jefferson, will host its chili/oyster dinner from 5-7 p.m. Carryout is available. The annual fundraising event benefits charities such as DARE Camp, Shelby County Hot Shots 4-H Shooting Sports, Shelby County Trailriders 4-H Club, Mercy Mission House and more.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22-SATURDAY, MARCH 23

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

• Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County will host Dueling Pianos beween Freda Maxson and Sharon Geissler at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

• Greenville VFW Auxiliary will host a Spring Dance from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Cover charge is $6 per person. The band will be Triple Nickle. Badger’s BBQ food truck will be onside and additional food will be available inside. All proceeds support veteran programs.