Out of the past

125 Years

March 13, 1899

President of Council P.F. Sarver has been making a personal survey of cities having municipality-owned electric plants and is making information obtained thus available to the voters of the city in advance of the upcoming election on the proposal for Sidney. Nearly every town he has had correspondence with has some extra encouragement for municipal ownership and only one refers to cases of failure or extravagance.

——-

The smoke house of Samuel Duncan, who lives in Orange Township, was broken into last Friday night and all the meat stored therein stolen. Mr. Duncan suspicioned that the stealing was done by campers who camped nearby Friday. The meat was valued at $37.50.

100 Years

March 13, 1924

Tawawa Tribe of Red Men moved into their new home in the Eisenstein Building on N. Ohio Avenue.

75 Years

March 13, 1949

Under the direction of Paul Fitzwater and Mary Jane Harble, the various musical groups at Sidney High School were heard in the annual vocal concert last evening in the school auditorium. The young artists were accompanied at the piano by Miss Marian Sharp and Frank Neville, Jr.

——-

Members of the Sidney Theatre Guild were to put the finishing touches tonight on the three-act comedy “The Torch Bearers”, to be presented in the high school auditorium. Under the direction of Mrs. Janice Shedd, who also has a role, members of the cast include: Charles Williams, Richard Tanger, Mrs. Eugene Greer, Miss Maxine Webber, Mrs. Mildred Valentine, Emerson Setsor, Mrs. Herman Spackner, Fred Stang, Eldon Heckman, Mrs. Eldon Heckman and Wayne Wheeler.

50 Years

March 13, 1974

Anna’s Bob Anderson was the unanimous choice of his colleagues in the county coaching fraternity as “Coach of the Year” for 1973 – 74. Fort Loramie’s Roger Steinke, who led the Shelby County Basketball League in scoring practically from start to finish, was voted the “Most Valuable Player.”

——-

Sidney Planning Commission Tuesday granted conditional preliminary plat approval to a 163-lot development located in Washington Township at the intersection of Schenk and Lockington-Lindsey Roads.

——-

DEGRAFF – Members of the town water board met with Village Council last night in a continuing effort to reorganize the village’s sewer and water rate collection systems. Water board members, Clarence Reggin and William Mohr, were present. Mohr claimed “the reason for the 25-cent increase was brought about by the sheer stupidity of workmen tearing up our mains.”

25 Years

March 13, 1999

The Russia High School basketball teams may be on the sidelines, but the school will still have a team state competition. Russia’s Mathecounts team qualified for state competition when it won the regional title under the guidance of coach and math teacher Brad Francis. Members of the team include, Steven Hoying, Andy Schulze, Bill Borchers and Michael Barhorst. All are eighth graders except Hoying who is in the seventh grade.

———

Two Shelby County league boys basketball teams are playing for district championships this week. If they both win, they will face off against each other in a regional semifinal game. Houston and Botking sre still playing. Coaches John Willoughby of Houston will lead his team against Cincinnati Country Day- a perennial power. Coach Doug Hughes will lead Botkins against Cedarville. Both coaches have cautioned their players not to look ahead of the next tournament game.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.