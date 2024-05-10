Local blood drives planned

SIDNEY — Everyone who registers to donate now Support the regional blood supply during the Memorial Day holiday period and get a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at two local blood drives.

The Sidney community blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 21, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Post 217, 1265 North Fourth St.

The Lincoln Electric Automation community blood drive will be held Monday, May 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at 407 Sout Main St., Fort Loramie.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. through June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Register to donate April 29-June 1 to be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of Bengals vs. Steelers tickets.

Memorial Day holiday weekend launches the summer vacation season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.