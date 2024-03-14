Pickleball association announces spring events

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Pickleball Association (SCPA) recently announced its spring activities, including the Mayfest Tournament, leagues and beginner clinics.

The Mayfest Tournament will be held on May 3-5 with a novice division for beginners; an intermediate division for players with 3.0-3.4 skill levels; and an advanced division for players with 3.5-4.5 skill levels. The last day to register for the tournament is April 19.

Leagues will be held for SCPA members on May 6 with a ladder format and on May 8 with round-robin teams. Spring leagues will run for eight weeks.

The beginner/novice clinic will run every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting May 7 for six weeks. The clinic is free for members and $40 for non-members.

All events are played at the pickleball courts at Custenborder Fields. An annual membership fee for the SCPA is $25. Visit www.shelbycountypickleball.com to register and pay online for all upcoming events.