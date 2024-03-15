On the agendas

Sidney Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will meet on Monday, March 18, at 4 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of City Hall. The meeting is to certify scores and ranking for a patrol officer position.

Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals

SIDNEY — The Zoning Board of Appeals meeting for March has been canceled due to no cases to review.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, March 18, at 5 p.m. at the board office. The board will immediately enter an executive session for the purpose of considering the employment of an employee of the school district.

The board will then hold its regular monthly meeting Monday, March 18, at 6 p.m. at the board office.

Sidney Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission will meet on Monday, March 18, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Hardin-Houston Board of Education

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local School District’s Board of Education will meet Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the media center. Items on the agenda include approving the monthly financial reports and expenditures for February and personnel items.

Minster Board of Education

MINSTER — Minster Local School District Board of Education will meet Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. in the large group meeting room at the elementary school.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, principals, booster organizations, curriculum and instruction and the treasurer; approving Baumer Construction as the construction manager at risk for the Minster Memorial Field Project; approve transfers from the general fund; approve personnel recommendations; and an executive session to consider the employment and compensation of a public employee and the purchase or sale of property.

Jackson Center Board of Education

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Local School’s Board of Education will meet Monday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the school.

Items on the agenda includes accepting a donation, approving a sixth-grade overnight trip, reports from maintenance, bus and custodial, elementary and high school principals, an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee and discuss negotiations, hiring of employees, accepting resignations and discussion of the capital projects.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Board of Elections will meet on Tuesday, March 19, at 6:30 a.m. at 230 E. Court St.

Sidney Vacant Property Registration Board of Review

SIDNEY — The vacant property board will meet on Tuesday, March 19, at 9:45 a.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services

TROY — The Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services will meet Tuesday, March 19, at noon at the Tri-County Board Administration & Training Center, 1280 N. County Road 25A, Troy. The Finance Committee will precede the Board meeting at 11:30 a.m. Guests should park and enter at the Training Center on the south side of the building.

Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp.

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) will have its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room, 129 E. Court St.

Shelby County Fair Board

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair Board will hold its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 20, at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave.

Board of Appraisers of Miami Conservancy District

DAYTON — The Board of Appraisers of the Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will meet on March 21, 2024, at 9 a.m. The meeting will take place at the Miami Conservancy District located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton.

Sidney Lodging Tax Committee

SIDNEY — The Lodging Tax Committee will meet on Thursday, March 21 at 10 a.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Board of Directors of Miami Conservancy District

DAYTON — The Board of Directors of the Miami Conservancy District and its Subdistricts will hold its regular meeting on March 21, at noon at the Miami Conservancy District located at 38 E. Monument Ave., Dayton. The regular meeting will be preceded by a work session at 10 a.m.

Sidney Tree Board

SIDNEY — The Tree Board will meet on Thursday, March 21 at 4 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.

Shelby County Commissioners

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Commissioners will hold a public meeting on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Clopay Building (beige building) at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 701 S. Highland Ave., to discuss the potential restriction of solar and wind farms on unincorporated areas of the county by Ohio Revised Code (ORC) 303.58.

Midwest Regional Educational Service Center

BELLEFONTAINE — The Midwest Regional Educational Service Center will receive federal Special Education IDEA Part B funds for the Shelby County local school districts to assist with the education of handicapped children ages 3 through 21. Community members who would like to have input into the planning of the use of the federal IDEA funds are welcome to provide comment during the public hearing to be held on March 21, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at 1973 State Route 47 W, Bellefontaine.