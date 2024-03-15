Out of the past

125 Years

March 15, 1899

The Democrats of Sidney are holding their primary election at the assembly room of the court house this afternoon. As there is no opposition for any of the offices, a very light vote is being polled.

——-

The Republicans at this primary election yesterday nominated Eli Davis for mayor over John W. Knox by a margin of 19 votes.

100 Years

March 15, 1924

The first oil well drilled by the Mansfield Company on the Charles Broerman farm, west of Newport, was drilled into sand at 10 o’clock this morning and it is believed a gusher has been struck. Arrangements are being made to shoot the well sometime tomorrow. The well is located near the Eilerman well, where oil was struck several weeks ago.

——-

Lon Stockstill, of Washington Township, announced today that he will be a candidate for sheriff of Shelby County subject to decision at the Democratic primary election in August.

75 Years

March 15, 1949

The tentative opening date of May 1 was announced today for a 500-car drive-in theatre to be located on Route 25, four miles north of Sidney. Howard Gall, manager of the new drive-in, said

——-

booths and concession stands are now being built and construction will begin this weekend on the screen tower.

50 Years

March 15, 1974

The days of meeting deadlines are almost over for Oliver Ambos, an Amos Press employee for the past 24 years. His retirement will become effective April 1. Ambos’ fellow employees held a special retirement party in his honor last night at Hussey’s Restaurant. He resides in Sidney with his wife, Olive.

——-

DAYTON – James Prueter, New Knoxville, received the top-quality milk production award at yesterday’s 53rd annual membership meeting of the Miami Valley Milk Producers Association. Among 11 other milk production award winners were Paul Dirksen, Maria Stein; Alfred J. Henry, Versailles; Donald Hilliker and Richard Schlumbohm, DeGraff; Jerry Dale and Eugene Knief, Lewistown and Paul Tobin, Chickasaw.

——

On the surface, it might seem that Sidney City Council is going berserk in raising fees charged to city residents for municipal services and utilities. As it is, the proposed 20 per cent increase in sewage and sanitation services will leave the city in the pink by some $9,000, but much better off than the $33,000 deficit projected without the rate hike.

——-

Two years of hard work paid off last night for Deb Poppe, an Anna High School senior and Anna Future Homemakers of America member who was awarded a state degree.

25 Years

March 15, 1999

The lawsuit against Eugene Drees has now been filed in the Common Pleas Court. He seeks a total of over $100,000 consisting of embezzled funds of $85,000 and costs of $!5,000. The suit will begin winding its way through the courts. Judge James F. Stevenson will handle the case.

——-

Downtown Sidney will have a new business. Moving to the west side of the square will be Cherub’s Loft. The owners are Peg Sparks and Cynthia Rutherford. Both ladies have extensive floral design experience. They met at a local flower shop and realized the shared a goal of opening a design shop. Cherub’s Loft was formerly located on St. Marys Avenue.

