Craig Monnin, far left, holds up the Division IV boys basketball championship medal hanging from the neck of Russia’s Dominic Francis, far right, so that Monnin’s son, Rocco Monnin, 4, could get a look. Rocco dressed in St. Patrick’s Day attire to watch Russia defeat Troy Christian at Trent Arena in Kettering on Friday. The student fan section dressed in green as a nod to the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News