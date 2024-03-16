Out of the past

125 Years

March 16, 1899

W.J. Emmons, of this city, took the law examination in Columbus this week and was admitted to the bar.

——-

Miss Minnie Hennessey has taken the position of clerk in the probate judge’s office formerly held by Miss Nellie Crusey.

100 Years

March 16, 1924

A friendly action in mandamus has been filed in the common pleas court of Shelby County for purpose of declaring the legal status of the Shelby County Fair Board. The action was filed by J.E. Swander, Franklin Township, against Clem Fogt, as county auditor. Swander currently serves as treasurer of the fair board.

——-

An automobile apparently ran into the mail box in the triangular park at the foot of Ohio Avenue sometime yesterday and the iron post was pulled out and the mail box knocked over.

75 Years

March 16, 1949

Maplewood Juvenile Grange is the only installing team in Ohio, according to Shelby County deputy Roger Watkins, Members of the team which installed its sixth corps of juvenile officers at Houston last night are: Bill Hagelberger, 14; John VanHorn, 9; Marion Knief, 12; Darrell Symonds, 11; with Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Platfoot installing master and madam.

——-

The Anna Commercial Club at its meeting last evening voted to take a definite stand against reckless and careless driving by teenagers. Members of the club plan to send a letter to the parents of any teenager observed driving in a careless and reckless manner in the village.

50 Years

March 16, 1974

March 29 will mark the first year that the attorneys of Shelby County have been providing free legal services to indigents of the county at no expense to the taxpayers. The program was organized last year by the Shelby Co. Bar Association and Common Pleas Court Judge Frank Marshall.

——-

An organization meeting to form a type of art association in Sidney will be held March 27. Organizer of the meeting is John R. Whitman, a local artist who has a studio on Russell Road, four miles west of Sidney. “There are artists here,” he said. “I want them to come out of hiding.”

——-

A juvenile who thought he was going to do some “interesting” reading, found out otherwise. Police said the youth was accused of shoplifting a copy of “Playboy” from Pangles Market, Sidney Plaza, today.

25 Years

March 16, 1999

The dream match-up will actually happen. Both the Houston and Botkins boys’ basketball teams won District IV championships to advance to the reginal semifinal game. Houston beat Country Day in an overtime thriller. Botkins slipped past Cedarville 50-47 in a tight game. The Houston- Country Day game lead shifted back and forth with Houston always rallying.

——-

Mary Ellen Boller presented an interesting and information program on the history of education in Shelby County at the February meeting of the Shelby County Genealogical Society. Boller’s parents were both teachers. Her mother taught until she was married. Rules in place at that time prohibited married person from teaching. She covered the advancement of education from 1819, when the county was formed until the present time.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.