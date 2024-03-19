Gateway Arts Council presents The Princess Ball

SIDNEY — On April 12, 2024, in the land of Sidney, Ohio, a truly magical event will unfold. Gateway Arts Council will proudly present their enchanting Princess Ball. The Ball is a father–daughter dance. It is held each spring takes place at Lehman High School, 2400 St. Marys Ave., Sidney, from 7-9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 for a father with one daughter or $20 for a father with more than one daughter.

Lehman High School will be transformed into a place where little princesses and their guests of honor can dance the night away. The unforgettable adventure will be filled with royal delights. Disc jockeys will provide music, refreshments will be provided. In addition, there will be pictures available for purchase, princess crafts, and princess-themed activities. A raffle will feature special items including a grand prize.

New this year, to the ball is the opportunity for attendees to meet and talk with amazing local women from many different and fun career fields. These women representing various professions will not only be volunteering their time to help make the Princess Ball wonderful, but they will be on hand to illustrate what wonderful opportunities await the young princesses when they grow up.

Gateway Arts Council Executive Director Ellen Keyes said, “We wanted to demonstrate to our young girls that they have many choices for their future. The world is theirs. Besides, last time we checked, the job market for princess was very limited.”

Another great part of the evening will be the enchanting carriage rides sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sidney. The rides will take place from 6:30-9 p.m. Due to last year’s demand, there will be two carriages this year providing rides. The rides will cost $5 per person and reservations for the rides will be accepted by calling 937-498-2787.

Every princess deserves a fairy-tail moment and Gateway Arts Council’s Princess Ball promises memories that will last a lifetime. Tickets are now on sales. They can be purchased at Ron & Nita’s, Gateway Arts Council, online at www.gatewayartscouncil.org, by calling 937-498-2787, or at the door the day of the ball.

Proceeds from The Princess Ball help Gateway Arts Council carry out its mission in Shelby County to make art available “anywhere,” at “anytime,” and for “anyone.” Gateway fulfills this mission by providing arts and cultural programming to schools; presenting performances and concerts for children, families, and adults throughout the year; providing a year-round art gallery; making grants to other area arts organizations; providing musical instruments to school music students; mounting a major fine art exhibit featuring area artists each year; and providing free art activities for children at area festivals and events.