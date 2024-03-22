Area blood drives planned

FORT LORAMIE — Help maintain the regional blood supply during the Easter holiday period and into April by donating at several blood drives in Shelby County.

The Lincoln Electric Automation community blood drive will be held Monday, March 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at 407 S. Main St., Fort Loramie.

The Russia High School community blood drive is planned for Wednesday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 100 School St.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA community blood drive is scheduled for Monday, April 1, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.

The Grace Lutheran Church community blood drive will be held Tuesday, April 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at American Legion Scheer Post 493, 627 E. College St., Jackson Center.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive will be held Thursday, April 4, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

The Easter holiday period is a disruptive time for blood drives and blood donations due to the long holiday weekend, spring break from schools, and vacation travel. There are no Solvita mobile blood drives scheduled on Good Friday and only two on the Saturday before Easter. If you miss an appointment to donate, reschedule as soon as you are able.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Free eclipse glasses

Support the regional blood supply by donating during the Easter holiday season and get a free pair of Solar Eclipse glasses for safe viewing of the April 8 eclipse.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita April 1-8 will receive the eclipse glasses, while supplies last. Take a selfie in your eclipse glasses and tag Solvita on social media to enter the drawing for a $1,000 e-gift card. Registered donors also receive the Solvita green and purple umbrella.