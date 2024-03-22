Brown receives Corn & Wheat Guardian Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-OH, has accepted the Ohio Corn & Wheat Guardian Award from the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association for his leadership in advocating for Ohio grain farmers. Brown has long fought to expand market for sustainable fuels for Ohio farmers.

“Ohio is leading the way in creating the fuel of the future and helping to power the world,” said Brown at the event. “I’m going to do everything I can to support this industry and support all of you.”

“The Guardian of Ohio Corn & Wheat is an honor only awarded when a legislator has shown remarkable support for grain farmers,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of Ohio Corn & Wheat. “By co-sponsoring multiple pieces of legislation promoting ethanol usage and fighting for a comprehensive farm bill, Senator Brown has proven to be a champion for Ohio’s corn growers.”

“Ohio’s top industry is food and agriculture. We need to continue developing markets for our crop,” said Denny Vennekotter, president of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “We are glad to present Senator Sherrod Brown the Guardian of Ohio Corn & Wheat because of his commitment to supporting legislation to promote Ohio agriculture.”

Brown has fought to expand the market for biofuels for Ohio farmers. Brown successfully worked to include his Sustainable Skies Act in the Inflation Reduction Act to position Ohio to lead in this growing industry and create new opportunities for Ohio farmers. Brown also introduced legislation making E15, a type of fuel made with gasoline and ethanol, available year-round. The Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act of 2023 would enable the year-round, nationwide sale of ethanol blends higher than 10 percent, helping to lower fuel prices, support Ohio farmers, and provide price stability for consumers. Brown has also pushed the Administration to permit the year-round sale of E15 fuel in order to reduce the United States’ reliance on foreign sources of energy.

Brown is the first Ohioan to serve on the Senate Agriculture Committee in nearly 50 years. He has long been a leader for Ohio’s rural communities.