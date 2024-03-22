On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — City Council has been canceled for Monday, March 25 due to scheduling conflicts with council members, resulting in a lack of quorum.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room of the main high school building.

Items on the agenda include reports from the superintendent, treasurer, board president and board members; accept donations; approve out of district learning experience; approve high school tool, uniform and supply lists for the 2024-25 school year; approve the salary schedule; and approve personnel items.

Shelby County Board of Elections

SIDNEY — The Board of Elections will meet to certify the recent Primary Election on Tuesday, March 26, at 9 a.m. at the Board of Elections office, 230 E. Court St.

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

SIDNEY — The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission will hold a public participation meeting for the Darke-Preble-Shelby counties 2050 regional transportation plan on Tuesday, March 26 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Shelby County Agricultural Center, 820 Fair Road, Sidney.

The RTP strives to improve the multimodal transportation system in a manner that supports enhanced accessibility and mobility for all people and freight resulting in a higher quality of life for its residents and economic development opportunities for the Region.

MVRPC is a new participant in the Regional Transportation Planning Organization (RTPO) pilot program working with its rural members in Darke, Preble, and Shelby Counties to advance transportation planning and partnerships that will benefit both ODOT and the member governments.

Anyone unable to attend this meeting in-person may attend the online meeting: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, noon – 1 p.m. Access the meetings via computer, tablet or mobile device using this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82725093290; Enter Meeting ID: 827 2509 3290

Or call in to join the meeting by phone: 646-558-8656 – Meeting ID: 827 2509 3290# US (New York) or 301-715-8592 – Meeting ID: 827 2509 3290# US (Washington D.C.)

Participation via computer, tablet or mobile device using the link above is encouraged to take advantage of Zoom on-screen meeting features even if relying on the phone for audio functions.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — Anna Council will meet on Tuesday, March 26, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Sidney Records Commission

SIDNEY — The Records Commission will meet on Wednesday, March 27, at 4 p.m.