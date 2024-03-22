Out of the past

125 Years

March 22, 1899

At the meeting of the board of health last night, the matter of a garbage dump for Sidney was discussed and a committee appointed to wait upon city council and try and have the council provide one.

——-

Thieves visited Jackson Center again Monday night hitting two places. Bloodhounds were called in and put on their trail. They were tracked approximately 1 ½ miles, where they apparently got into a rig.

100 Years

March 22, 1924

The ground-breaking for the new Dorothy Love Presbyterian Home on the Russell farm northwest of Sidney, will take place with appropriate service Monday afternoon. Miss Lizzie Russell, the surviving donor of the farm will break the ground.

——-

Following the shooting of the oil well on the Broerman farm, west of Newport, Tuesday afternoon, a good flow of oil was found. Old oil men say this well is good for from 40 to 75

——-

barrels per day. Additional wells are expected to be drilled in the Newport area with the improvement of weather conditions at least five locations being mentioned.

75 Years

March 22, 1949

Officers for 1949 were named at an organization meeting of the Jackson Center Farm Bureau Cooperative, Inc., at a meeting held last evening in the co-op office in Jackson Center. Ernest Zorn was elected president; E.E. Rees, vice president; Clarence King, secretary-treasurer; additional directors, Waldo Michael, Russell Sayre; Jay Thompson, manager.

——-

Sidney’s hopes of achieving distinction in the national sports picture hinged today on the ability of Ehrhardt’s Flowers to cut a fancy figure in the American Bowling Congress tournament at Atlantic City this weekend. Members of the local team include Art Nutt, Robert Beanblossom, Paul Nardini, George Ehrhardt and Roscoe Beanblossom.

50 Years

March 22, 1974

Superior Aluminum defeated Barker’s Insurance 41 – 31 to capture the Slo-Break basketball tournament championship. The Superior team included Tom Monnin, Jerry Borchers, Mark Monnin, Dale Nichols, C. Hoehne, Fred Heaton, Rich Sherman, Paule Hoehne and Ed Borchers. Barker’s had slipped past Superior Aluminum twice during the regular campaign by one point each time.

——-

Six young people received honors at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Spring sports Banquet Thursday. They are Susan Clark, Outstanding Girl Jr. Leader of the Year; Joe Beigel, Most Valuable Wrestler; John Beigel, Most Improved Wrestler; Tim Hormann, Most Improved Player on Jr. High basketball team; Jeff Beigel, Outstanding Boy Jr. Leader of the Year and Jon Crumbaugh, Most Valuable Player on Jr. High basketball team. The Beigel boys are brothers.

——-

AAUW, Monday, 7:30 p.m. in home of Mrs. Robert Earl. Hostesses, Mrs. Merrill Asher and Mrs. Forest Wright. Program, “Changing Roles of Women.”

25 Years

March 22, 1999

The Sidney First Presbyterian Church is losing its experienced and admired pastor. Rev. Dan Mitchell announced he will be leaving his position to take a similar one with a church in Holdredge, Nebraska. He has been in in Sidney 8 years and will be missed. The move will put him closer to his in-laws who live in Colorado.

——-

The vacant lot at the northeast corner of North Street and Ohio Avenue will have a new user. Superior Auto, Inc., will lease the lot from Don McKinney. The new tenant will be selling used cars at that location, the Sidney Zoning Board granted conditional use approval recently. Superior Auto is located in Huntertown, Indiana.

