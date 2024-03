Tri-County Families of Addicts “FOA” Director Cody Odom, of Sidney, looks over plaques thanking him and his late mom, the former Tri-County FOA Co-Director Trina Frasure for their work. Odom was attending the last meeting of the Tri-County FOA on Thursday, March 21. The meeting was held at the Sidney-Shelby County Salvation Army. Odom is leaving his position as director due to lowered attendence and personal reasons. With no new director found the Tri-County FOA meetings are ending. Anyone interested in becoming the new Tri-County FOA director can contact Anita Kitchen at [email protected].

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News