An egg hunt with a twist

Guinevere Schutte, 4, grabs an Easter egg as her grandma, Teresa Gregg, both of Sidney, secures the eggs she gathers. Guinevere was taking part in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s swimming pool egg hunt on Saturday, March 23. Kids traded the eggs in for prizes. Guinevere is the daughter of Rose Schutte.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Owen Shurts, 5, grabs an armful of Easter eggs as his dad, John Shurts, both of Sidney, pushes him through the water. Owen was taking part in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s swimming pool egg hunt on Saturday, March 23. Kids traded the plastic eggs in for prizes. Owen is also the son of Melanie Shurts.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
