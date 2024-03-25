Jackson Center Planning Commission approves new agricultural district

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — During a public hearing on March 20, the Jackson Center Planning Commission heard a request to adopt a new agricultural district for the village.

J & S Lenhart Family Farm LLC had applied to turn two parcels of land into an agricultural district for the next five years. If the land is withdrawn prior to this, a penalty will be given to them. Both of the parcels lie west of the Jackson Center Creek and north of state Route 274. It was originally zoned as a “General Industrial District.”

J&S Lenhart Family Farm LLC plans to use the land to grow soybeans, wheat and corn depending on the crop’s rotation schedule while preserving it for years to come. The Planning Commission agreed to recommend the district to village council, with only one modification made to the application. The modification states they are not allowed to use it for livestock and poultry production, which the Lenharts accepted.

Jackson Center Village Council will act on the recommendation to approve the district during the March 25 meeting.

According to the Farmland Preservation Act provided by the Ohio Farm Bureau, an agricultural district is a plot of land that, upon application by the landowner, is to be devoted to agricultural use. Land can become an agricultural district if it is 10 acres big or more. If it is less than 10 acres, it must make an average gross annual income of $2,500 in each of the last three years. Owners who place land in an agricultural district receive a determent on collection of any new water, sewer and electric assessments as long as it is farmed on. Any nuisance lawsuit is made against the farm. But, they are given limited protection against the eminent domain powers of the government. They are protected from certain zoning regulations and require the power commission to consider the impact new power may have on them.