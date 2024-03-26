Auxiliary to sponsor 4 to Buckeye Girls State

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary voted to send four girls to Buckeye Girls State during their February meeting.

Girls applying to be delegates included one from Russia High School and three from Fort Loramie High School. The Auxiliary will be paying the fees for all four girls to attend the event.

There were 10 members present at the meeting. Chaplain Jeanne Boerger opened the meeting with prayer. The colors were presented and the Pledge of Allegiance and Preamble were recited.

Deb Albers talked about membership and said there are 27 members who still need to pay their dues for the year. There are five new members from the past year.

A few veterans shirts still need to be picked up. Members decided to mail them to the veterans.

The Spring Raffle will be held at the April meeting. Discussion about a Bus Hop or a Cinco de Mayo party was tabled until the next meeting.

Members were brought up to date about the Legion’s March Madness raffle sponsored by the Legion Food and Events Committee. Lance Wilson will be tracking all the games and announcing the winners. The first round was March 21-22 with the final game on April 6 and 8.

Lynn Crowe will be in charge of the Poppy Drive at Wagner’s Store and Casey’s Gas Station. She will make phone calls to schedule help for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-25.

The next meeting will be held April 9 instead of April 8 because of the eclipse. The election of officers will be held April 9.