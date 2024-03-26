Demolition of Wagner Building continues

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed properties and the Wagner Building demolition at a meeting on March 19.

According to Director Doug Ahlers’s report, the Land Bank has acquired a total of 121 units, of which 80 have been demolished. There are currently eight residential properties in foreclosure. Two properties in Sidney and one in Newport will be demolished and submitted for grant payment. Currently two properties are being used by local fire and police for training which will conclude at the end of March.

The Wagner Site Demolition continues. The contractor is removing huge amounts of concrete. The concrete has already been tested and there is no contamination. The parking lot and outside entrance still need to be torn down. The Land Bank has extended the contract at no additional cost and is hoping Phase I will be completed by the end of April. Burgess and Niple will be testing for Phase II and should be getting the results soon. Phase II will explore what is underground, but additional EPA inspections must be completed before Phase II begins. Phase II is required because of the previous partial collapse of the building. The issues with the foundations that encroach on CSX properties are still being worked out.

The Land Bank submitted a grant request for housing up to $500,000 and will be applying for another $1,000,000 brownfield grant. The first reimbursement request for the Wagner Building has been submitted for $134,244 and should be received by the end of March.

The Land Bank acquired a manufactured home in Jackson Center with no land, and a mobile home in Port Jefferson with land. There is already an interested buyer for the Port Jefferson property.

The term for board members Michael Barhorst and Roger Wehrman were extended for another two years, with Barhorst continuing as vice chair. The board also thanked Shelby County Treasurer John Coffield for his assistance to the Land Bank. Coffield is retiring.

The current balance for the Land Bank is $348,629.78, which includes a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners for $200,000. Administrative expenses of $3,653.75 and program expenses of $21,564.41, including $19,800 for the Wagner demolition are included in this amount.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.