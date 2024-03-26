Girls basketball: Fort Loramie’s Avery Brandewie named first team all-Ohio in D-IV

Fort Loramie junior forward Avery Brandewie shoots as Marion Local’s Nora Eckstein defends during a Division IV regional final on March 9 at Vandalia-Butler’s Student Activity Center. Brandewie was named first team all-Ohio in Div. IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie’s Avery Brandewie was named first team all-Ohio in Division IV while Victoria Mescher and Russia’s Roni Poling were named third team.

The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released Div. III and IV all-state teams on Monday and Div. I and II teams on Tuesday.

Brandewie, a junior forward, averaged 10.5 points and six rebounds per game.

Mescher, a junior forward, averaged 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. Poling, a senior forward, averaged 13 points and 10 rebounds.

All-district and all-state teams are coordinated by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, which took over handling the teams in 2017 after the Associated Press cut its handling of all-state teams nationwide.

The OPSWA has media panels which select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams; they were previously based on first and second team all-district selections, but now even honorable mention all-district selections are eligible for all-state selections.

All-district and all-state selections are based on regular-season performance only.

Fort Loramie senior forward Summer Hoying was named special mention all-Ohio in Div. IV.

Sidney’s Kiara Hudgins and Jordan Scully were named honorable mention in Div. I. Anna’s Brenna Cobb was named honorable mention in Div. III. Botkins’ Delana Pitts and Jackson Center’s McKinley Reichert were honorable mention in D-IV.

All-state boys basketball teams are scheduled to be released on Wednesday and Thursday.