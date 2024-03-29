Memorial Service planned

SIDNEY — Wilson Health Hospice will host its Community Memorial Service on Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at the Connection Point Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, Sidney.

The service is open to the public and an RSVP is not required. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a photograph of their loved one to place on the memory table. Photographs will be returned to the attendee following the service.

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided following the service during a time of fellowship and remembering.