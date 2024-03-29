Out of the past

125 Years

March 29, 1899

The spring opening of the millinery department of I.H. Thedieck’s department store commenced today. For the occasion, Mr. Thedieck, who has one of the largest department stores in this part of the state, had his store beautifully decorated.

100 Years

March 29, 1924

Fire, apparently caused by a defective chimney, caused considerable damage to the roof of the Turner school, southwest of Newport, yesterday afternoon. Discovered by a neighbor about 5 p.m., the blaze was put out by a bucket brigade before it caused serious damage.

75 Years

March 29, 1949

Ehrhardt’s Flowers keglers were on their way home today after failing to gain a berth in the select circle of upper-ten clubs in the American Bowling Congress at Atlantic City, N.J., over the weekend. Local followers will apparently have to wait until the team returns home to learn what scores were rolled, as no totals were immediately available.

50 Years

March 29, 1974

More than one Shelby Countian scrambled to remove the studded snow tires from his car by the March 15 deadline as called for by Ohio Law only to be left at a great disadvantage a few days later when one of the heaviest snowfalls of the winter descended on the area.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie Historical Association met Tuesday at the museum here. The name, Wilderness Trail Museum, was officially adopted. Many years ago, the local area was known as the Wilderness Trail, therefore the name was considered appropriate since articles exhibited in the building have been contributed by residents of the entire area.

——-

A section of S. Ohio Avenue will probably have to be torn up to free a 12-foot bucket which became stuck during a cleaning operation in a 24-inch sewer line, Supt. Douglas Brookhart of the Water and Sewer Dept. said today. The sewer pipe is more than 15 feet beneath the street.

——-

ANNA – Anna is planning a visit to Anna. The Anna, Illinois, concert band will perform in concert April 7 at Anna High School. It all started two years ago when the local group’s director, Paul Workman, decided it would be nice for his music students to make an exchange visit with another town called Anna.

25 Years

March 29, 1999

Jackson Center High School students will present the Broadway musical “Grease.” Key student performers include Scott Elmore, Krissy Carter, Shane Myers, Amber Bostick, Jordan Knepper, Breezy Schaub, Marshall Lotz and Darcy Dodds.

