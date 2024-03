Lila Piatt, 9 months old, gathers Easter eggs as her mom, Hailey Gibbas, both of Sidney, snaps a picture. Lila was taking part in the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30. The egg hunt was moved indoors due to rain. Lila is also the daughter of Brennen Piatt.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News