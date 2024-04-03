Jesus is risen and death does not have the final word

Most of us were captivated by the shocking news of the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. Due to the quick action of authorities the loss of life was minimized as traffic was halted just before the ship hit the support structure bringing it down instantly. I am still feeling grief for the highway maintenance workers that were unaware of the eminent danger and they unfortunately perished. Without warning they were swept into the inescapable waters of the Patapsco River. This is yet another reminder of the brevity of life.

The observance of Holy Week with Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday caused my thoughts to dwell on the selfless life of Jesus. I have a close friend that just turned 91 a few days ago, the life of Jesus was only one third as much.

When I was a teenager in the seventies, singer Billy Joel had a hit titled “Only the good die young.” This seems to be true in many cases. It is difficult to understand why when we lose people we love at an early age.

Jesus entire life and ministry consisted of doing good. His compassion on the poor and marginalized is noted throughout the scriptures. If you were sick or diseased, He healed you. If you were abandoned, He befriended you. If you were hungry, He would feed you. Whatever your need was he would help you.

In just over three decades of life Jesus changed the course of history for the entirety of humanity. He was able to do this because he fulfilled the purpose for which came. Jesus explained to His followers that He came to die. He assured the Apostle Peter and the others, for this cause I came into the world.

The world in which we live can be a hostile place. Life is fragile and we have no guarantee of tomorrow. The recent tornado out break serves as a reminder that everything can be gone in an instant.

I think it would be overwhelming if there was no more to life than our brief days while we’re here. Jesus died on the cross because of his love for each of us. There was never a person that Jesus did not give his life to save.

How we respond to his death on the cross will determine our future and destiny.

Isn’t it interesting that such a tragic day would be called Good Friday? We are so fortunate that He loves us so completely!

Easter is a wonderful day as well. The tomb where Jesus had been placed and sealed shut was not able to hold Him.

Jesus conquered the enemy of life, yes Jesus defeated death!

John 3:16 &17 States:

For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

For God sent not his son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.

The writer is the senior pastor of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, 2745 State Route 29 N., Sidney.