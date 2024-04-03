Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display until April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

FRIDAY, APRIL 5-MONDAY, APRIL 8

• The Greenville VFW, 219 N. Ohio St., is hosting a Solar Eclipse Weekend Bash. Pre-eclipse warmup is planned for April 5 with music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. with Tom Everhart; April 6, with music from 7:30-10:30. There is no cover charge for the music events. Hunts food trailer will be onsite all four days. The total solar eclipse party starts at noon April 8 with a cover charge of $15, members excluded. Free eclipse glasses will be given to the first 100 guests. The band Triple Nickle will perform from noon-4 p.m. There will be a raffle for a half hog or $300.

SATURDAY, APRIL 6

• The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney, will start the Eclipse of Ohio Jam at 7 p.m., presented by Randy Young. The concert features country music artists including Ashley Knapp, Logan Rush and Carter Winter. Buy tickets online at sidneytheatre.org.

SUNDAY, APRIL 7

• Kiwanis Club of Sidney’s annual Pancake Day, 7 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Sidney Elks Lodge, 221 S. Main Ave., Sidney. The cost of the meal is $10 per person and includes pancakes, sausage, applesauce and milk.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre, 120 W. Poplar St., Sidney, will have a live concert with Pink Floyd tribune band and laser light show “Echoes of Pink Floyd” at 7 p.m. Buy tickets online at sidneytheatre.org.

MONDAY, APRIL 8

• Giving It For Tomorrow will sponsor Tiger Eclipse: Totality Together, Illuminating Tomorrow, a free viewing event with eclipse glasses, drinks and snacks available at Wally Byarn Memorial Park, at the corner of state Route 274 (Pike Street) and Parkview Drive.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

• Shelby County Master Gardeners will host a garden talk at the Amos Public Library from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. Dave McPheron, owner of Star Farms Native Plants near Kenton, will present a program titled “Natives: Why and How.” The program is free and open to the public. There will be handouts, snacks, and a door prize. No pre-registration is necessary.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

• The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has scheduled two clean-up day sites from 8 a.m. to noon at the Inn Between in Dinsmore Township and the Houston Community Center in Loramie The community effort is being organized by the Health Department in partnership with township officials. Solid waste containers will be made available by funds from the Health Department, Shelby County Township Trustees and the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District. Go to shelbycountyhealthdept.org for more details and the flyer.