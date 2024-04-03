Out of the past

125 years

April 3, 1899

Clemens Amann’s soda fountain started on its annual fizz today.

Members of Holy Angels congregation are making arrangements for the celebration of the silver jubilee of their pastor, Rev. F.M. Quatman. I.H. Thedieck is heading the committee on arrangements.

100 years

April 3, 1924

County Commissioners Klase, McClure and Cole and County Surveyor Schilling were in Columbus this week, attending the letting of the contract for paving two miles of the Sidney-Versailles Road west of Sidney. Low bid for a brick-type road was submitted by John Frantz, of this city, at $76,545. The stretch of road already is of brick and it is believed the highway commission will favor this type of construction, at least to Hardin.

75 years

April 3, 1949

Miss Irene Jarfas was re-elected president of the Altrusa Club when members met last evening in the Business Girls home. Also renamed to their respective offices were: Miss Virginia Oldham, vice president; Miss Mildred Moothart, recording secretary; Miss Mildred Farley, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. W.J. Emmons, treasurer. Mrs. Roy Miller was named to the board of trustees.

50 years

April 3, 1974

Frederick Carey is in charge of the Sidney American Legion Post’s annual Easter egg hunt. About 180 dozen eggs will be cooked and colored by legionnaires Friday afternoon. William McClellan and Frank Lunsford are co-chairmen.

JACKSON CENTER – Beneath yesterday’s bright April sky a bugle wailed taps at a semi-military funeral ceremony in which Sgt. Terry L. Regula was laid to rest at Glen Cemetery. Regula, 22, was one of two men burned to death last Saturday while sleeping in a furniture store in tornado-ravaged Xenia. He was an Air National Guardsman with the unit called in to Xenia April 3, the day of the tornado, and assigned to security patrol.

25 years

April 3, 1999

The Shelby County Blood Bank will observe its 30th anniversary Tuesday. The event will be celebrated in Jackson Center, the site of the first countywide donation in 1969. Irene Boerger, county coordinator, said the hours have been extended for that day. Boerger said three Jackson Center residents will be given special recognition at this bloodmobile: Paul Mann, Gerald Miller and Ivan Zorn. “They were among our first donors (in Jackson Center) and they are still donating,” she confided.

PIQUA – Terry’s Cafeteria, 105 E. Greene St., is closing its doors for good on Easter Sunday. Owner Tom Mertz has declined to say why he is closing the restaurant, known for its homemade pies and rolls, noodles, gravy, chicken livers and other home-cooked fare. The restaurant was founded on Feb. 3, 1967, by Cleo and Shirley Terry.

