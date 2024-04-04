Out of the past

125 years

April 4, 1899

The Ohio Spoke and Bending Works at Botkins is running extra time in an effort to catch up on orders.

——-

Another rural mail delivery is scheduled to be established in Shelby County on July 1. It will cover territory north of Sidney.

100 years

April 4, 1924

The county commissioners have established a wage scale for teams and laborers to be in effect at the county gravel pit. The rate for teams will be 55 cents per hour and laborers 30 cents per hour.

75 years

April 4, 1949

The Osborn Flower Shop on North Street became the Sidney Flower Shop today, when the new owner, Morris W. Kohlhorst, of Piqua, assumed charge. C.L. Osborn and his brother, Harry Osborn, conducted it for 48 years.

50 years

April 4, 1974

Federated Woman’s Club, under direction of Mrs. Frank Gleason, Sr., and Mrs. Warren Enyart, filled planters around the court square with red brick nuggets, to keep plants moist and to add color. Sam Milligan loaned a truck to haul these loads of brick.

——-

Erection of 60 posts for Sidney’s planned 12.4-mile bicycle route was completed earlier this week, noted Supt. Richard Flanagan, Parks and Recreation Dept.

25 years

April 4, 1999

Three Lehman Catholic High School teachers will be recognized by the Miami Valley Catholic Education Council. Teachers Steven Stalter, Debra Garmhausen and Elaine Schweller-Snyder will be honored.

——-

PIQUA – Brooke Schemmel of Sidney and Susan I. Holthaus of Fort Loramie were among the 16 graduates receiving pins and diplomas during the 24th practical nursing graduation ceremony held in February at Upper Valley Joint Vocation School.

——-

ANNA – The actual construction and renovation of the Anna Junior and Senior high school building will finally begin, possibly as early as this week. Superintendent Dr. John Granger said a special groundbreaking ceremony Monday kicked off the work that will be contracted by BEEM Construction of Botkins.

