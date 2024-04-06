Not the last word on gerrymandering in Ohio

To the editor:

The movement in Ohio to address gerrymandering is indeed commendable. The efforts by citizen groups across the state to curb the influence of lawmakers in redistricting and involve citizens in the process are crucial for a fair and representative democracy.

The proposed amendment to create an Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission with 15 members — five Republicans, five Democrats and five Independents — represents a significant step toward an independent and balanced approach. By excluding former politicians, political party officials and lobbyists, this initiative aims to ensure impartiality and transparency.

413,000 signatures are needed by July 3, 2024, which would allow the proposal to be placed on the Ohio ballot in November. If successful, Ohio could serve as a trailblazer, demonstrating the power of citizen action and responsibility in shaping electoral processes.

It’s worth nothing that the Gerrymandering Project at Princeton University has given Ohio a “D” grade for the partisan fairness of its district maps. This underscores the urgency of reform and the importance of citizen-led initiatives in promoting a more equitable representation of all Ohioans.

Let’s hope that this movement inspires positive change and sets an example for other states facing similar challenges.

Kathi Klauss

President of The Sidney County Democratic Women