Sports Scene: Another stellar basketball season for area

It was another stellar basketball season for Shelby County teams, with two squads advancing to state, four earning district championships and six advancing to district finals.

Russia’s boys squad again gave Richmond Heights the only real test it faced in all of postseason. The Raiders proved their worthiness of a lofty state ranking all season. They are among the best high school teams I’ve seen.

It was unfortunate Russia had to meet the Spartans again in a semifinal. I was unaware until earlier this year that (except for football) state matchups are determined by a draw before each tournament. That is something that should change for examples exactly such as this.

It was the third year in the last four the Southwest regional winner faced the Northeast winner in a semifinal. On the girls side, the Southwest regional winner has faced the Northwest winner in a semifinal three of the last four years. That’s nuts. Just rotate it.

Fort Loramie’s girls squad wasn’t as dominant as the program’s 2021 state champion squad, but this year’s state run was entertaining. The Redskins rallied against both Russia and Convoy Crestview in regional and state semifinals, respectively, on their way to the program’s fourth title in a little over a decade.

Fort Loramie’s regional semifinal against Russia was the best game I covered this year. Next to no one was expecting such a close contest after the Redskins cruised in both Shelby County Athletic League matchups in regular season. The Raiders showed grit — and how far they’d come — by giving the Redskins a fight.

I will long remember the season for covering two of the biggest comebacks I’ve seen. Lehman overcame a 23-5 deficit and beat Southeastern 46-44 in a sectional final. It was a classic tale of two halves; nothing fell for the Trojans in the second half, and the Cavaliers slowly and steadily got back in it.

The other was one Sidney fans won’t care to remember. The Yellow Jackets led Stebbins 46-36 with about six minutes left in a tournament opener but lost 58-50 after getting outscored 22-4 down the stretch.

All-state selections expand

Not so long ago, a player had to be a first- or second-team selection in their district to be eligible for all-state consideration.

No longer. I was surprised when all-state teams were released last week to see players who were honorable mention all-Southwest district also on the statewide honorable mention list.

Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association president Eric Frantz said in an email that’s come as a result of trying to represent districts more appropriately on all-state teams. Take Division I in Southwest Ohio; this region of the state has more D-I teams than any of the other six districts, so more of its players make all-state, even if they were third team or honorable mention.

No word on the selection process regarding which honorable mention selectees get chosen for all-state honorable mention. But it shouldn’t matter with the move to seven divisions next year, when hopefully there will be a return to the old way. Otherwise, all-state teams will be as watered down as the expanded postseason competition itself will be.

Another slow start to spring

Two weeks into spring sports, most athletes have barely competed on their respective fields, tracks or courts.

It’s been typical the last few years. Every few years there seems to be good weather to start a season, like five years ago. For comparison’s sake, Fort Loramie’s baseball team had played seven games by this point that year compared to having played three this year.

But wet starts are usually the norm. The weather normally clears as April progresses, and the forecast for next week looks promising, with rain only likely for one of the next seven days.