Open house planned at Peoples Garden

Spring greetings from The People’s Garden, your local community garden located at 209 S. Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. Our mission statement, ‘Planting seeds of change and harvesting hope through community gardening and education’ is what we stand by, helping the community which includes but is not limited to: assisting people to grow their own food, informing others about how to garden and why it’s important, and giving back by taking in the produce from non-rented beds to Agape Distrubution’s food pantry.

We currently have three main coordinators, and 7-10 regular volunteers to help manage over 50 raised garden beds. This year we are growing a variety of peppers, both sweet and spicy, eggplant, tomatillos, varieties of squash, okra, and much more. We try to grow a large variety of sustainable, unique, nutritious, and organic produce.

One way we sustain our plants while maintaining our organic status is by using herb plants and essential oils to deter squash bugs. For example, using peppermint essential oil spray, or planting contained mint, basil, or sage among your squash plants will assist in deterring squash bugs without insecticide. Generally speaking, lemongrass, rosemary, and cedarwood essential oils turned into a spray mixture of several drops to 1-2 cups water will be helpful in keeping bugs away from your plants. Also, since it is oil based it does not wash away as easy when it rains.

Come join us and see your local community garden! We are having an open house Saturday, April 13, from 11-2, light refreshments served. Rain date Saturday, April 20, same time. If you would like to volunteer, tour the garden, or just have questions or donations please contact Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525.

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden. Reach her at 937-726-9525.