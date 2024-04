Rachel Piate, of Alexandria, Va., looks up at the sun through her telescope before the start of the 2024 solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. Piate said she is an amateur astronomer. She originally planned on driving to the Armstrong Air and Space Museum before deciding an isolated park reserve would be a good place to observe wildlife reacting to the eclipse. After finding several parks closed Piate stumbled across downtown Sidney. Piate brought her cat, Eddie Meownster with her for the event.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News