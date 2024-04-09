Board of Elections holds audit

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections completed the audit for the March Primary Election at a meeting on April 4.

The first order of business at the meeting was to approve the request to cancel a recount after 19 votes separated two candidates in the Shelby County Commissioner Jan. 2, 2025 race. Candidate John Adams didn’t want a recount to be done, so Mack Knupp was declared the winner.

The audit required at least 5% of the county’s votes to be reviewed, and Dinsmore and Washington townships were randomly chosen with Bingo balls. Four teams with one Democrat and one Republican on each team reviewed the ballots. The audit concluded with 100% accuracy, meaning the teams came to the same conclusion as the Board of Election’s results.

The board also approved bills filed for audit.

The next meeting will be held on May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections office, 230 E. Court St.