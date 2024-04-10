Out of the past

125 years

April 10, 1899

The post office at Depew, this county, has been ordered to be discontinued.

The proposal to issue bonds by the city for a municipal electric light plant, submitted to the voters at this week’s election, was turned down.

100 years

April 10, 1924

The Howard Gager Motor Car Co., authorized Ford and Lincoln dealer, is conducting a formal opening in the display room of the garage on West Court Street.

75 years

April 10, 1949

Sidney’s three-man utilities board was conducted on a tour of inspection through the city water softening plant yesterday. The board is composed of H.K. Forsyth, chairman; William Kingseed and C.P. Millhoff.

50 years

April 10, 1974

“Lucifer” is up to his old tricks in the Jackson Center High School junior class production of “Rest Assured” to be presented Friday with Becky Tangeman as Mrs. Schmaltz, Steve Rimmer as Lucifer, Brent Stewart as Mr. Morelock, and Steve Holt as Luigi Lanconi. Mrs. Merton Maxwell is director.

In the aftermath of the devastating tornado that late yesterday afternoon brought death and destruction to the town of Xenia, Shelby Countians are rallying forth with donations of time, food, bedding and clothing items.

25 years

April 10, 1999

HOUSTON – Seth Roller, a seventh-grader in the Hardin Houston School District, will compete Friday in the Ohio State-level Geography Bee in Columbus. He will be one of approximately 100 top geography students in grades 4-8 who will participate in the event.

There was concern before the start of the season that Sidney’s ace pitcher Laura Watkins, with a career record of 76-9, might struggle with a back problem that plagued her during basketball. But as if to emphasize that she’s feeling fine, she’s gone out and thrown nothing but BBs in the Lady Jackets’ first two games. In the season opener earlier this week against Vandalia, the senior standout threw a no-hitter. And just to prove it was no fluke, she gave a command performance Friday, no-hitting the Troy Lady Trojans.

