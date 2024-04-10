Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of March 2024. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Sandra E. Browder, 63, of Versailles, was charged with one way streets, $136 fine.

Maribel Huelskamp, 61, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Dustin Russell, 34, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, $211 fine.

Jesse J. Grilliot, 29, of Maplewood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Katherine M. Schwab, 35, of Union City, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Paul Flint, 59, of Toronto, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Ryan V. Jumper, 42, of Huntertown, Indiana, was charged with driving while texting, $105 fine.

Shon D. Kemp, 52, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Christopher Dorian Onysk, 42, of South Venice, Florida, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Carl Allen Pingel, 65, of North Branch, Michigan, was charged with turn and stop signals, $130 fine.

Darius B. Powell, 45, of Roseboro, North Carolina, was charged with issuance of special permits, $130 fine.

John William Billing, 20, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Sharon Richard Butz, 65, of Piqua, was charged with driving with no headlights, $130 fine.

Jacob Wade Stephens, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Brennen Troy Troutwine, 20, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carson Alexander Belle McElwain, 23, of Huntingburg, Indiana, was charged with operating unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Taylor Denise Kogge, 24, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Leslie A. West, 42, of Houston, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Macey L. Richard, 24, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ambrosia L. Barker, 46, of Sidney, was charged with right way when turning left, $136 fine.

Brooks Mikael Smith, 28, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Carrie Mae Shaffer, 40, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Dustin L. Selanders, 35, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

Samantha D. Neth, 39, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Jason Michael Harris, 32, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Holly Scherer, 47, of Sidney, was charged with signals before changing course, $151 fine.

Yves Joachim Laguerre, 32, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $161 fine.

Kenneth Andrew O’Neill, 30, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Eugene Harrison Goings, Jr., 20, of Sidney, was charged with motor vehicle stop lights, $136 fine.

Gavin Michael Evans, 18, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Jacob Wade Stephens, 26, of Sidney, was charged with signals before changing course, $136 fine.

Jarred Roy Underwood, 21, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James E. Perry, 76, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Charissa Joy Clutter, 27, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Douglas Robert Ballweg, 60, of Botkins, was charged with turning at intersections, $136 fine.

Grant Richard Roten, 21, of Brookville, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Meredith E. Miller, 85, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Gavin Cameron Ruzicka, 23, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher J. Diehl, 44, of DeGraff, was charged with commercial speeding, $135 fine.

Gabriel A. Pretsman, 39, of Ansonia, was charged with reckless operation and speeding, $286 fine.

Bonnie L. McNeeley, 71, of Sidney, was charged with right of way at intersections, $136 fine.

Izaak M. H. Cline, 23, of Harlem, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alyssa Ann Blando, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Melvin H. Howard, 84, of Troy, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Jordan A. Mabes, 34, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Ricky H. Howell, 61, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone