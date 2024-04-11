Sidney police and Sidney firefighters responded to the report of a pickup truck with an engine fire on the south southbound exit 92 ramp. The vehicle was called in at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 11.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
