State golf tournaments will be in Kettering, Akron, Sunbury

Ohio State is no longer hosting the state golf tournaments, which will now be spread out at sites across the state.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday. NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury will continue to host a state tournament, while Firestone Country Club in Akron and NCR Country Club in Kettering will both host state tournaments for the first time.

The OHSAA said in a press release all three venues are under contract for only 2024. The Ohio State University Golf Club, which has hosted the OHSAA golf state tournaments since 1929 except during renovation years, informed the organization they are declining the opportunity to host this fall.

The Division III boys tournament will be held a NorthStar, while both boys and girls Div. II tournaments will be held in Akron and both D-I tournaments will be held in Kettering.

“We are thrilled to be able to add Firestone Country Club and NCR Country Club to our list of state tournament venues,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “The golf community is very familiar with these two prestigious country clubs and our state tournament qualifiers will have a great experience at those courses, along with our continued relationship with NorthStar Golf Club, which has been a great host.”

Firestone Country Club opened in 1929 and has hosted the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions for 70 years; it’s the current home to the Kaulig Companies Championship. It has also hosted three PGA Championships and a Senior PGA Championship.

NCR Country Club hosted the 1969 PGA Championship on the South Course. It also hosted the 2005 U.S. Senior Open, the 1986 U.S. Women’s Open and the 2022 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

The OHSAA also announced schools can begin the 2024 golf regular season on Monday, July 29, instead of the previously announced start date of Aug. 1.