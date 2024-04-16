Out of the past

125 years

April 16, 1899

Charles R. Wells has been appointed letter carrier for the rural free delivery route to be established north of Sidney in July.

——-

J.B. Trimpe is improving his property on South Main Avenue by raising the house three feet, building an addition of three rooms to the rear, and extending the porch on the north side.

100 years

April 16, 1924

The State Highway Department in a meeting in Columbus yesterday awarded the contract for the work on the two miles of paved road on the Versailles-Sidney Road, between Sidney and Hardin, to John Frantz of this city. The road is to be brick with concrete base. The Frantz bid for the work was $76,545. The state’s estimate was $84,467.

75 years

April 16, 1949

Four new members were introduced when the Sidney Kiwanis club held its regular meeting at the Hotel Wagner yesterday noon. Welcomed by President Frank Marshall were Wilson Lochard, Don Thoma, John Cicur, and Don Long. Rev. Toplian brought the Easter message.

50 years

April 16, 1974

ST. PATRICK – The Jolly Pats 4-H club met Tuesday at the St. Patricks Church basement with Sharon Eilerman presiding. The club approved donating money from the treasury to help tornado victims in Xenia.

——-

The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals last week approved construction of the $12.5 million water treatment plant on a portion of the city-owned Orbison Park, E Court Street.

25 years

April 16, 1999

JACKSON CENTER – Work has begun on the $750,000 expansion of a machining company here. Even before the work is complete, the project has created nine new jobs, the owners said. Caliber Machine and Tool Inc. is adding 9,000 square feet, said Matt Duckro, vice president.

——-

FORT LORAMIE – Fort Loramie Council Monday began the process to sell lots in the Fort Loramie Industrial Park for development. Council is proceeding on the legalities to sell four lots through its Fort Loramie Community Improvement Corp.

