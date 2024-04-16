Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

April 7-13

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to five emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington, and excluding the village of Russia. There were no calls for the week to Springcreek Township in Miami County where Spirit EMS serves as the secondary contracted ambulance provider to that area.

All five of the patients were transported from the scene. Spirit EMS was assisted at one scene by Lockington Fire and two calls by Shelby County deputies. There was one medical call that occurred during the time of the total solar eclipse.

Of the patients transported, three were taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and two to Wilson Health in Sidney.

Spirit EMS responded to 100 percent of its dispatched calls for the week.