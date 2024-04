Christian Academy Schools kindergartners Ariel Blackford, left, and Hannah Fryer, both of Sidney, each balance a book on their head while learning what it takes to be a princess. Girls attended a Princess Brunch at Christian Academy Schools on Saturday, April 20. Kids dressed up and took part in a variety of activities for the event. Ariel is the daughter of Jett and Susan Blackford. Hannah is the daughter of Andy and Sarah Fryer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News