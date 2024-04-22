Botkins considers turning County Road 25A into state highway

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS — Because of the increase of traffic that is caused when there are issues on the interstate, the village of Botkins is struggling to keep up with repairing the excessive damage done to it. They purpose to fix this problem that they convert County Road 25A into a state highway from Botkins to Sidney. The plan is in the early stages, with more information to come as it begins. The discussion was held during the April 10 council meeting.

Hannah Paul has officially been added as a signer to The First National Bank and the Minister Bank accounts so she can perform her duties as the fiscal officer.

Randy Purdy met with Sign Solutions to re-decorate two walls in the council chambers. The wall behind the mayor will have the village seal, while the one to his left will have “Village of Botkins” in a fancy-style font. He is continuing to work with AES on repairing poles around the village. The project is 20% done. A survey down to the Roth Street Dentention is complete. It will be submitted to the council in the next week.

A major focus of the meeting was put towards the Zoning Codes and Map project. There are some issues and misunderstandings with the Zoning Codes that the council decided it was time to update everything on file. The first subject to clear up is the issue regarding land coverage, as the definition on file is slightly confusing, causing misunderstandings over what counts and what doesn’t. This will be a yearlong project as the council agreed to break the 28 page document into sections. Another thing regarding zoning is they will be drafting a new zoning map to reflect the growth that Botkins faced over recent years.

Purdy has applied for multiple grants for various projects the village is planning to do in Botkins. He listed all the grants he applied for, or is planning to apply for, on a grants tracker sheet. One is the Governor’s Capital Budget Grant for $500,000 to be used for a bike lane and bridge. Another $500,000 grant from them will go towards new fencing and backstops for the ball field. A Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Grant of $600,000 will be put towards the South Street water and storm drain project. The Water/Wastewater Infrastructure Grant just gave the village one for $100,000 to be put towards improvements on the Wastewater Treatment Plant. A grant from the Louis Sheets Fund will be used for a better walking path from the basketball court to the dog park and a message board sign. Once the application process starts, they will be reaching out to the Ohio Public Works Commission for a $499,999 grant, also to be used on the South Street Water Project. This is just a few grant projects that are in the works. Councilman Nick Grieve suggested he update the grants tracker to include due dates and submission dates so they (council) can keep better track of the grant process.

The first reading of the resolution about the construction and repairs of certain sidewalks, curbs and approaches in response to the village’s plans, specifications, and estimated costs as prepared by Purdy took place. He has already filed these plans with the office of the Clerk of Council. Once passed, the owners of the lots and lands abutting the project shall make the necessary construction and repairs to be in accordance with these plans 60 days from the date of the service of the notice. If they fail to do so, the council will do it and assess the entire cost onto the property owner.

The ordinance about establishing a permit process and restrictions for parking refuse containers on public streets also had its first reading. The council has decided that it is within the village’s best interest to establish a permit process and restrictions on parking refuse containers on a public street that may disrupt the flow of traffic of either vehicles or pedestrians. If it is passed, a permit can be obtained from the village of Botkins to allow residents to park their refuse containers on a public street or right-of-way. Any refuse container without a permit may be removed by the village at the owner’s expense.

The restrictions they plan on enforcing against the refuse containers are that they must have reflective markings to ensure visibility by those passing by them. They must be placed in front of the property they are belonging to parallel with the curb and no more the 12 inches from it. The area around the container must be maintained and kept clean. Permits are only good for 30 days. If more time is needed, residents will need to apply for a new one before the old one expires.