Out of the past

125 years

April 22, 1899

A car exhibiting the production of the state of Florida arrived here on the Big Four railroad this morning. The car carries a magnificent display of tropical products and of special interest to children are the five alligators included in the exhibit.

——-

W.Q. Amann has a beautiful chalice and tray on exhibition in his show window. The chalice was just received from Paris, France, this morning.

100 years

April 22, 1924

Lewis Blackford, of Salem Township, today announced himself as a candidate for the Democratic nomination for county commissioner.

——-

Mayor Bland today issued a warning to motorists in the city relative to having their front and rear lights on while driving after dark. He noted there have been a number of complaints about persons driving with only one front light burning. This is in violation of city ordinances.

75 years

April 22, 1949

A 70-bed convalescent hospital will be built halfway between Piqua and Troy with the $1,200,000 left by Jacob Dettmer, an 89-year old native of Miami County.

50 years

April 22, 1974

Cow number 68 in the herd of Norbert and Larry DeLoye was the production leader among four cows in Shelby County that produced over 20,000 pounds of milk in a lactation that ended in January. The DeLoye cow produced 22,680 pounds of milk at the age of five years.

——-

Little seven-year-old John Quinlisk enjoyed the thrill many anglers only dream of when he hooked into a seven-pound, one-ounce largemouth bass while fishing with his father, Jerry Quinlisk. The trophy, caught in the Minster Branch Marina of Lake Loramie, measured 23 ½ inches.

25 years

April 22, 1999

The Sidney Womens Bowling Association’s annual City Tournament has concluded, and the winners announced. The Wells team, with members Mary Bornhorst, Lisa Brady, Sandie Cook, Angie Anderson and Kim Eilerman, took top honors. Two teams tied for runner-up spot, Nimble Fingers, with Jackie Maurer as the captain, and Nagel Excavating, with Suzanne Redar as captain. The singles championship went to Jenny Shumaker and the doubles title went to the team of Emmy Grilliot of New Bremen and Teresa McGrath of Sidney.

——-

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA named a Sidney man the “Friend of Youth.” Dave Verbofsky, a YMCA member for more than 10 years, was honored for his commitment to the YMCA and its youth programs.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.