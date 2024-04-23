City Council continues tax levy discussion

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council discussed next steps for a permanent income tax levy after the 0.5% levy on the March primary election ballot failed to pass at a meeting on April 22.

Because of the response from the council at the April 9 meeting to break up the levy for voters and be more specific about what the money will be used for, city staff proposed putting two levies on the November general election ballot: a public safety levy of 0.25% for police and fire personnel and equipment, and a street levy of 0.25%. Parks and other projects will not be included as they could be completed gradually with non-levy dollars, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.

The council also discussed a charter amendment — which will be on the November general election ballot — to bring the city into compliance with the Ohio Open Meetings Act. The council agreed an awareness campaign that costs the city money — like flyers in the mail — would not be needed.

The council was asked what they thought about the Lodging Tax Committee’s recent decisions, like putting $100,000 of encumbered funds from the Schultz’s Battery Park sculpture fund — which will no longer be erected — into the community service fund; putting any encumbered and unspent dollars older than three years back into the community service fund; and disbanding the committee. Council agreed with the first two decisions but were mixed on the committee disbanding and how essential the committee was. City staff will make two ordinances to be considered by the council — one for the first two issues and one for the last issue.

Three ordinances and one resolution were adopted, including:

• An ordinance revising the pay classification plan to create a full-time public safety technician position in the police department, which would replace the part-time administrative assistant position held by Tim Kennedy. This is because the workload has increased due to new state requirements. The position would be paid between $23.96 to $32.16 per hour;

• An ordinance assessing certain property owners the cost of junk removal. 11 properties will be assessed a total of $3,598.20;

• An ordinance assessing certain property owners the cost of inspection chambers, fittings and/or lateral transfer agreement filing fees related to the city’s I&I Reduction Program. Five properties have outstanding invoices totaling $927;

• A resolution authorizing the submittal of an application with the Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Aviation for Ohio Airport Grant funds to rehabilitate and remark runway 10/28 at the Sidney City Airport. The runway was last milled and resurfaced in 2013. The total estimated cost of the project is $439,175 — the grant will cover 95% of costs and the city will pay $21,959.

The council also approved the March 2024 summary financial report; a liquor permit transfer for Sidney Foodtown at 1010 Wapakoneta Ave.; and renewal of liquor permits for all establishments with liquor permits in the city.

The next council meeting will be held on May 13 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.