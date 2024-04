Four new members were inducted to the Sidney High School Hall of Honor at a ceremony on April 19. Pictured are new members Tony Wagner, left to right, Jim McCracken, a representative for the late Farida Wiley, and Michael Lochard. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News New Sidney High School Hall of Honor member Michael Lochard, right, speaks at an induction ceremony on April 19 as the rest of the Hall of Honor class of 2024 inductees observe. John Hemp | Sidney Daily News

Four new members were inducted to the Sidney High School Hall of Honor at a ceremony on April 19. Pictured are new members Tony Wagner, left to right, Jim McCracken, a representative for the late Farida Wiley, and Michael Lochard.

New Sidney High School Hall of Honor member Michael Lochard, right, speaks at an induction ceremony on April 19 as the rest of the Hall of Honor class of 2024 inductees observe.