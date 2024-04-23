On Worker’s Memorial Day, let us remember the 53 Ohio workers that did not come home in 2023

By Ken Montgomery

Gueest Columnist

On Workers Memorial Day, April 28, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration remembers and honors all the workers who have lost their lives due to an injury, illness or disease on the job. As we remember the fallen, we reflect on the lasting impact these fatalities have had on families, friends, co-workers and communities at-large, and mourn with all of them.

In fiscal year 2023, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated the workplace fatalities of 53 Ohio workers. Those fatalities occurred across a wide range of industries including construction and general industry.

Worker fatalities are sadly all too frequent in America and a tragic reminder of why better safety and health protections, and heightened awareness and education about workplace hazards are critical. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports approximately 5,486 people died as a result of workplace injuries in 2022.

These tragedies are compounded by the knowledge that most workplace fatalities are preventable when employers follow required safety standards, have proper controls in place and make safety and health programs a priority. Good jobs change lives. And good jobs are safe jobs.

A safe workplace isn’t a privilege; it’s every worker’s right. On Workers Memorial Day and throughout the year, we need to work together to make sure employers embrace safety and health as a core value in their operations so that every worker goes home safely, every day. We also must remember each one of us has a role to play. If you are aware of, or witness workplace dangers — or feel unsafe on the job — don’t ignore the hazards. Speak up and share your concerns with your employer and alert your co-workers when you see them exposed to hazards. If nothing changes, contact your local OSHA office. Reports can be made confidentially.

As we honor those workers unable to come home on Workers Memorial Day, let us all reaffirm our commitment to helping make sure that no one sacrifices their life for a paycheck.

Ken Montgomery is the Area Director for the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Cincinnati, Ohio.