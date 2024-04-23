Sidney Alive to host Kentucky Derby event

SIDNEY — Sidney Alive will host a new event called the Kentucky Derby Soiree on Saturday, May 4, at The Bridge Restaurant, located at 127 W. Poplar St. in downtown Sidney, from 1 to 4 p.m.

“It will be an afternoon brimming with excitement and southern charm as we bring the spirit of the Kentucky Derby right to the heart of Sidney. The soiree will feature an exclusive bourbon tasting, featuring Kentucky’s finest bourbon, and facilitated by bourbon enthusiast, Rob Jameson. Guests are also encouraged to dress in their best Derby-themed attire with a prize for whoever dominates the field. Come and enjoy the festive atmosphere with raffle baskets, outdoor games including a cornhole tournament, and more delightful surprises!” a Sidney Alive press release read.

Tickets for the event, a list of all of Sidney Alive’s sponsors and donors and a full list of downtown events can be found by visiting www.sidneyalive.org.