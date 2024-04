Karl Bemus, of Sidney, waves as he is recognized during a ribbon cutting for the Bemus Overlook at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, April 24. Sitting with Bemus are his daughter, Sarah Glendenning, left, and his wife, Judy Bemus, of Sidney. The overlook was named in honor of Karl Bemus’ 50 years of volunteering with the City of Sidney’s Civil Service Commission. The Civil Service Commission certifies lists of possible hires to entry level positions in the police department and fire department. The list is then handed to the police chief or fire chief who then makes their pick before sending it on to the city manager for approval.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News