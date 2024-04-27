Local clarinetist to attend world-renowned Interlochen Arts Camp

Will Hemmelgarn Courtesy photo

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman

For the Sidney Daily News

MINSTER — Will Hemmelgarn, 16, a junior at New Bremen High School, will attend this summer’s Interlochen Arts Camp, the nation’s premier summer arts program for aspiring artists in grades 3-12,. Hemmelgarn, the son of Steve and Paula Hemmelgarn, will study Advanced Clarinet Intensive and be a member of the Interlochen Wind Ensemble.

He will meet students from around the globe, acclaimed faculty, and celebrated guest artists on Interlochen’s scenic northern Michigan campus for a summer of artistic transformation. The interdisciplinary camp is dedicated to expanding attendees capacity in music, theater, dance, creative writing, visual arts, interdisciplinary arts, and film. Through daily classes and frequent performance opportunities, Interlochen students explore the full breadth of the arts, pursue creative breakthroughs, and forge lifelong cross-cultural friendships.

Hemmelgarn said his rise to this level of excellence actually came a little later than some.

“I had been playing clarinet for a while, but when I started high school as a freshman, I saw a couple of guys who were really good, and thought ‘hey, I want to do that.’” In total, Hemmelgarn has been playing the clarinet for seven years.

Since that moment of inspiration, he has been leading a very busy life. For example, every week he is taking a 50-minute drive one-way to Ohio Northern for lessons and practice Wednesday and Friday to study under ONU’s Dr. Andrew Liebermann. He is a member of the Ohio Northern University Symphony Orchestra and clarinet chamber ensemble.

All the effort now and in the past have resulted in more achievements for Hemmelgarn. For example, this year, he was also honored to be a member of the 2024 Ohio Music Education Association All-State Band. He is also currently a member of The Ohio State University High School Honor Band, the Principal Clarinet of the Bowling Green State University Honor Band, and the Principal Clarinet of the Ohio Northwest Regional Orchestra.

In 2023, Hemmelgarn attended Alexander Bedenko’s masterclass high school guest artist at The Ohio State University School of Music Clarinet Spectacular.

Locally, he also enjoys supporting the arts in his local community, as the guest musical artist at Art Source Ohio in New Bremen, where he gives solo performances at gallery exhibition openings and closings.

“I really love doing these,” he said, “which is making music in such a beautiful setting.”

Before high school, Hemmelgarn said he wasn’t as interested in music as he is now, participating in a number of sports and other activities, excelling on the relay swim team, where he helped win awards. His father, Steve, is the school swim coach.

“But now, it is music that just feels right,” said the junior.

Hemmelgarn said he was grateful for the ways sports as well as playing the clarinet helped him overcome asthma.

Hemmelgarn disagrees with some who say that music is all about math with its cadences and meter.

“Music is more than mathematical,” he explained. “Every time music is played by a human or sung by a human, emotions are involved so it’s always a little different. No computer can do that.”

Outside of music, Hemmelgarn values his opportunity to serve on the Ohio Attorney General’s Teen Ambassador Board, which advises on issues relating to teens and works to develop solutions to those issues.

He said his future plans are to finish with a Master’s degree at a music college and then have a career performing on the stage with a professional orchestra.

Trey Devey, president of Interlochen Center for the Arts said, “We are excited to welcome students to the 97th season of Interlochen Arts Camp,” said “It is truly thrilling to witness the remarkable growth that takes place at Interlochen as students discover their potential, take their talent to the next level, and share what they’ve learned with their family and friends.”

Founded in 1928, Interlochen Arts Camp has been at the forefront of arts education for nearly a century. The Camp’s global alumni community encompasses creative leaders in the arts and many other fields.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.