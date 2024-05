The IUTIS Yankees stand for the National Anthem at Knoop diamond in Harmon Park on Monday. It was the opening night for IUTIS’ softball leagues. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Pitcher James Litz, throws towards second for the force out. James was playing during IUTIS opening night at Harmon Park on Monday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

