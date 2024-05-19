Track and field: Many area athletes advance to regionals

Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland competes in girls pole vault during the Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. McFarland, who won the event in the D-III state meet last year, finished first on Saturday by clearing 11-6. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Aaron Shappie, right, hands the baton to Jay Muter during the boys 4x200 meter relay in the Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. The relay finished first in 1:33. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle, left, and Botkins’ Carson Heuker compete in the boys 300 meter hurdles during the Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. Hartle was first in 40.61 and Heuker was second in 40.67. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Anna’s Abbey George, right, hands the baton to Victoria Heitkamp during the 4x200 meter relay in the Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. The relay finished first in 1:47. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

ST. PARIS — Anna’s boys track and field team finished second in the Division III district meet on Saturday at Graham High School and Botkins finished third, while Botkins girls squad finished second and Anna finished third.

Numerous Shelby County athletes advanced to the Div. III regional meet this Wednesday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Some finals were held Tuesday at Graham, while most were held Saturday.

The top four placers in each event advanced to regionals.

Anna’s Blake Bixler was first in the boys 800 run in 2:00 while John Young was first in the 1,600 run in 4:32.

Anna’s 4×200 relay was first in 1:33, and the 4×400 relay was first in 3:31.

Dustin Vasko finished third in the 100 dash and second in the 200 dash in 23.47. Gerran Nottage was third in the 400 dash in 52.05. The 4×100 relay was fourth in 46.39.

Nottage was first in high jump by clearing 6 feet, 0 inches.

Botkins’ Carson Brown was second in the 3,200 run in 9:58 while Carson Heuker was second in the 300 hurdles in 40.67. Colton Pleiman was third in shot put with a throw of 47-1.5. Parker Schnippel was fourth in the 1,600 run in 4:44.

Lehman Catholic’s Donovan O’Leary finished second in the 110 hurdles in 15.96 and third in the 300 hurdles in 42.63. The 4×100 relay finished second in 45.93, and Brennan Potts finished second in high jump by clearing 6-0.

Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle was first in the 300 hurdles in 40.61 and first in the 110 hurdles in 15.38.

Other Shelby County male athletes who advanced to regionals are Fairlawn’s Trey Sparks, who was third in high jump by clearing 6-0, and Houston’s Malachi Sano, was fourth in discus with a throw of 138-5.

Anna’s girls 4×200 relay was first in 1:47 while the 4×400 relay was second in 4:08 and the 4×100 relay was third in 50.96.

Ava Reed was second in the girls 400 dash and Victoria Heitkamp was fourth in the 800 run in 2:26. Chelsea McEldowney was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.44. Abbey George was fourth in pole vault by clearing 9-0. Adyson Landrum-Bales was fourth in discus with a throw of 105-9.

Botkins’ Brittany Arnold was first in the girls 1,600 run in 5:18 and first in the 3,200 run in 11:38. Grace Gutman was first in the girls 800 run in 2:25.

Alaina Mann was fourth in the 3,200 run in 12:23 and Melena Monnin was fourth in the 300 hurdles in 49.37. Botkins’ 4×400 relay was fourth in 4:12. Jana Metz was second in discus with a throw of 32-4.25 and Sophia Bajwa was third in pole vault by clearing 9-6.

Fairlawn’s Addison Swearingen advanced in multiple events. She finished first in the 200 dash in 25.98, first in the 400 dash in 58.14 and second in the 100 dash in 12.73. Fairlawn’s girls 4×400 relay finished first in 4:06, and the 4×200 relay finished fourth in 1:51.

Houston’s Emilee Earl advanced in two events. She finished first in discus with a throw of 115-3 and second in pole vault by clearing 10-6. Autumn Ritter finished third in the 200 dash in 26.97. Olivia Burks finished fourth in long jump with a leap of 15-1 to advance, and the 4×100 relay finished fourth in 52.57.

Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland, who won the D-III state title in pole vault last year, finished first in the event on Saturday by clearing 11-6. Kailee Rank was second in long jump with a leap of 15-8.

McFarland was third in the 100 dash in 12.8 and Emi Wray was fourth in the 200 dash in 27.03. The 4×100 relay was second in 50.55 and the 4×400 relay was third in 4:12.

Jackson Center’s De Lichtenberg was third in long jump with a leap of 15-4.5.

Fort Loramie girls finish 1st at Piqua D-III district

Fort Loramie’s girls track and field team finished first in the Division III district meet on Saturday at Alexander Stadium in Piqua.

The Redskins dominated by accruing 184 points, over 120 more than second-place Ansonia.

Some finals were held Tuesday, while most were held Saturday.

The top four placers in each event advanced to the D-III regional meet this Wednesday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

Taylor Schmitmeyer finished first in girls 200-meter dash in 26.53 while Sunni Voisard finished second in 26.79. Mylee Shatto finished first in the 800 run in 2:22.79 and Camille Borchers was second in 2:22.85.

Lauren Moore finished first in the 3,200 run in 12:04. Ariel Heitkamp finished first in the 100 hurdles in 15.51 and Audrey Wrasman finished fourth in 16.61. Heitkamp finished first in the 300 hurdles in 46.30 and Janelle Siegel finished third in 49.55.

The 4×100 relay finished first in 50.39, the 4×200 relay finished first in 1:44 and the 4×400 relay finished first in 4:06.

Izzy Meyer finished third in the 100 dash in 13.25. Victoria Mescher finished third in 1:01. Eliza Fullenkamp finished fourth in pole vault by clearing 10-0. Madison Snider finished third in discus with a throw of 103-11.

Fort Loramie’s Max Maurer was second in the boys 110-meter hurdles. The 4×100 relay was second in 45.43 and the 4×400 relay was second in 3:31. Luke Holthaus was third in pole vault by clearing 12-6.

Russia’s Jaxon Grogean was first in the 800 run in 2:01 while Samuel Phlipot was third in the 1,600 run in 4:32.

Russia’s Violet Armstrong was second in the girls 400 dash in 1:00. The 4×200 relay was second in 1:50 and the 4×400 relay was second in 4:18. Hazel Francis was second in long jump with a leap of 16-9. Samantha Bell was fourth in 300 hurdles in 49.69.

Sidney has several athletes advance to D-I regional

Sidney had four athletes advance in finals that occured in the Division I district meet on Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium. Some finals were held Wednesday, while most were held Friday.

The top four placers in each event advanced to the D-I regional meet this Wednesday and Friday at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

Sidney senior Kyla Rush finished first in girls long jump with a leap of 17-5.5 and senior Emily Fleming finished second in the 800 run in 2:24 to advance.

The girls 4×100 relay of Gemima Diomande, Kiara Hudgins, Katie McKinney and Rush finished third in 50.57 to advance.

Sidney junior Julius Spradling finished second in the boys 400-meter dash in 50.03 to advance and junior Luke Carter finished second in shot put in 46-11.25.

The boys 4×100 relay of Garrett Guinther, Joelon Lyons, Julius Spradling and Graham Van Tilberg finished fourth in 43.19 to advance.

Reach Sidney Daily News editor Bryant Billing at 937-538-4822, or follow @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook or @TopBillingSport on X (Twitter).