Jackson Center Community Days scheduled for next week

Jackson Center deputy fire chief Ron Ludwig, left, and fire chief Braden Lotz, both of Jackson Center, put together brats at the Jackson Center Fire Department’s bratwurst stand at Jackson Center Community Days on Sunday, June 4, 2024. The event will take place again next Wednesday through Sunday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Community Days is scheduled to take place next Wednesday through Sunday. Rides, the Jackson Center Fire Department’s bratwurst stand and many other events will be at the festival.

Mechanical Rides for the event are provided by Chicketti Family Amusement. Wristbands for rides are now on sale at the Village Office and JC Pharmacy during regular business hours. A wristband for the entire weekend costs $45, cash or check only). Per day bands will be available at kiosks near the rides for $25, with a $2 convenience fee per band. These kiosks accept credit cards but require the exact amount of cash, as they won’t be giving out change. There are no individual ride tickets, instead ride credit will be given in place of them.

Worship Night Under the Tent will be on Wednesday. Free food and prayer stations will open at 5:30 p.m. Performances will begin at 6; Seth and Wyatt Wentz, City of Bright, New Horizon Music Group and Entertainment by Zach Welly are scheduled to perform.

Food will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Jackson Center Fire Department will open their bratwurst stand. Sno-cones and donuts, sponsored by Cub Scouts Pack 90, will be available. Beer sales will also begin at 5. At 7:30 p.m., the Thick and Thin Band will be performing in the entertainment tent. Because of a lack of interest, there will be no Queen Pageant this year.

On Friday, May 31, sno-cones and donuts will be sold from 7 a.m. to noon. They will reopen at 5 p.m. The bratwurst stand will be open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.; it will also reopen at 5. When they reopen at 5, beer sales will begin, and the mechanical rides will start.

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, there will be a bingo event, with all proceeds going towards the Jackson Center Local Schools’ eighth grade Washington D.C. trip. At 6, the first half of the JC Tiger Boosters Showdown will take place. Also at 6, free pony rides will be available for children, thanks to the Jackson Center Fire Department. The Sons of the American Legion will have a money wheel at this time until 11 p.m., while Fairly Local performs at 8 under the Entertainment Tent.

On Saturday, June 1, sno-cones and donuts will be available starting at 7 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., the 1-mile fun run starts and will be followed at 9 by the Tiger Trot 5K.

A bake sale sponsored by the American Club will be at JC Hardware at 10 a.m. on Saturday. At 11, beer sales and the bratwurst stand will open. On Davis Street at this time, the dodgeball tournament to raise funds for the eighth grade D.C. field trip will begin for those 12 and under.

At noon on Saturday, the mechanical and pony rides will become available, while a corn hole tournament takes place in the entertainment tent. Also at the entertainment tent, a shuttle bus will be there offering Plastipak tours until 5. At 1 p.m., the finals of the dodgeball tournament for those in the 13-17 bracket take place, while at 2 will be the final bracket for those 18 years and older will take place.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, the Dog Chip Bingo sponsored by Creative Clovers 4-H Club will start. At 6, regular bingo will begin, with all funds going toward the eighth grade D.C. field trip. The second part of the JC Tigers Boosters will be at this time as well. The Sons of the American Legion will have a money wheel from 6 until 11 p.m., while Kode Breakers performs at 8 under the Entertainment Tent.

On Sunday, June 2, sno-cones and donuts will be available at 10 a.m. A community worship service will start at 10:30 in the entertainment tent. After the service at 11, the bratwurst stand will open, with beer sales to follow at noon.

Also at noon, the parade will start lining up in the Airstream parking lot. Judging will take place at 1. At 2, the parade will begin. From 3 to 6, mechanical rides will be operating. At 3:30, there will be local entertainment and a raffle at the entertainment tent. There will be over $5,000 in prizes at the raffle. Tickets are six for $5. You can purchase them at Community Days, or at many local businesses before then. It is sponsored by The Jackson Center Growth Association.