Scott Snell, of German Town, rides his Model T over the Ross covered bridge during the Cruise-In held by the Shelby County Historical Society on July 18, 2020 in Tawawa Park. The Cruise-In will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday in Tawawa Park. Model T rides will again be offered. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Tawawa Park Cruise-In set for June 29

SIDNEY — It has been said that Tawawa Park is to Sidney what Central Park is to New York City: its crown jewel.

The local gem of a park will sparkle as it celebrates its 7th Cruise-In from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Saturday, June 29. Activities for children will also be available at the event, which is organized by the Shelby County Historical Society and The Window Guy and Company.

Some 40 craft and food vendors, a cruise-in, music and free rides in a vintage Model T Ford are all on tap. Admission is free.

There also is no fee to register a vehicle for the cruise-in. Dash plaques and goody bags will be given to the first 100 cars that register. All drivers who register their vehicles will be eligible to win door prizes (must be present to win).

Local businesses have donated items for the goody bags and door prizes that have been donated by local and regional locations such as the Sidney Visitor’s Bureau, Detailed Machining, Landings of Sidney, Hits 105.5-WMVR, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Vendors will offer mugs, t-shirts, jewelry, paintings, candles, textiles, bows, candies, hats, greenery, tea, bicycles and more for sale.

Handicap parking will be available and volunteers with golf carts will take people from the parking lots to various locations for activities. Signs will be posted throughout the park to direct attendees, as well.

Scheduled events and their locations in the park are as follows:

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

• Food trucks – Kaser Dell

• Craft booths — Ferguson Circle entrance

10 a.m. to noon:

• Cruise-in registration – Kaser Dell

Noon to 3 p.m.

• Cruise-in – Kaser Dell, Ferguson Circle and Milligan Glen

• Music by Simons DJ – Kaser Dell

12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Model T rides – Past the Ross Covered Bridge